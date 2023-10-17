Watch the Documentary “Camp Courage” on Netflix

Camp Courage is a 31-minute documentary that follows the journey of Milana and Olga as they navigate the rugged terrain of a summer camp with bravery and hope. The film delves into the emotional struggles faced these individuals, particularly Milana, who is presented with the opportunity to conquer her fears and reach the summit.

While the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine weighs heavily on their experience, Camp Courage is not solely about the war itself. Instead, it focuses on the resilience and strength of the families who must rebuild their lives amidst the chaos.

For those interested in watching Camp Courage, the documentary is available for streaming on Netflix. To access the film, you will need to sign up for a Netflix subscription through the website or app. Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different preferences and budgets.

The cheapest option, priced at $6.99 per month, includes access to most movies and TV shows but features ads before or during content. This plan allows for streaming in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, eliminates ads, allows for content downloads on two supported devices, and offers the option to add an additional member who does not live in the same household.

Lastly, the Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, provides all the features of the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four supported devices concurrently, content in Ultra HD, downloads on up to six devices, and the option to add two extra members who don’t reside in the same household.

Once you have subscribed to Netflix, you can search for Camp Courage and enjoy the documentary at your convenience.

“In this documentary, a girl displaced the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery,” encapsulates the synopsis of Camp Courage.

Please note that the availability and pricing of streaming services may change over time. The information presented here was accurate at the time of writing.

