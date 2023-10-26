New Title: The Impact of Social Media on Youth Mental Health: Holding Meta Accountable

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, along with a coalition of attorneys general from various states, has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuit alleges that Meta intentionally designed and implemented addictive features that have had a detrimental effect on the mental health of young people.

The suit claims that Meta knowingly misled the public promoting these features as safe, while in reality, they put the youngest residents of Kentucky and other states at risk. It was filed in federal court for the Northern District of California, seeking accountability and appropriate action.

Rather than taking responsibility for its actions, Meta is accused of prioritizing profits over the well-being of young users. Former employees have revealed that features like infinite scroll and constant alerts were specifically created to hook young people, and the company’s algorithms intentionally push users into “rabbit holes” to maximize engagement.

The lawsuit goes on to assert that Meta targeted young users to increase profits, referring to them as a “valuable, but untapped market.” Reports suggest that Meta was aware of the negative impact these techniques had on the physical and mental health of young individuals, including disrupting sleep patterns. However, the company failed to make meaningful changes to minimize these harmful effects.

While some argue that social media addiction is not yet scientifically proven, experts point out that these platforms employ tactics such as intermittent reinforcement and personalized rewards to keep users engaged. Young people, in particular, are at risk due to their brain’s limited ability to resist temptation and control impulses. Additionally, social media provides an avenue for social connection that is particularly appealing and influential for adolescents.

In response to the lawsuit, Meta asserted that it has taken steps to support families and teenagers. However, the attorneys general argue that working collaboratively within the industry to establish clear and age-appropriate standards for teen-oriented apps would be a more productive approach.

As the lawsuit progresses, it remains crucial to prioritize the well-being of young people and hold Meta accountable for its actions. Protecting the mental health of our most vulnerable population should be a shared responsibility for all stakeholders involved.

