New Lawsuit Filed Against Meta Highlights Potential Harm to Youth Mental Health

A coalition of attorneys general, including Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, accusing them of deliberately endangering the mental health of young individuals. The lawsuit alleges that Meta knowingly implemented addictive features that put the youngest residents of Kentucky and other states at risk, despite claiming that these features were safe.

According to the lawsuit, Meta prioritized maximizing profits monetizing children’s addiction. Former employees have revealed that features like infinite scroll and constant alerts were specifically designed to engage and hook young users. Additionally, the social media company targeted young individuals as an “untapped market” to further boost their profits. These actions, the lawsuit claims, have had detrimental effects on the physical and mental well-being of young people.

To support their case, the attorneys general point to reports indicating that Meta was aware of the negative impact these addictive techniques had on young users, including the interference with sleep patterns. Despite this knowledge, the company allegedly failed to implement meaningful changes to minimize the harmful effects.

While the addictive nature of social media platforms has not been explicitly acknowledged scientists, experts like psychologist David Greenfield have emphasized the powerful tactics these platforms employ to keep users engaged. Techniques such as intermittent reinforcement, reminiscent of slot machines, and tailored information and rewards have been identified as particularly effective in hooking users.

In response to the lawsuit, Meta stated that it has taken numerous steps to support families and teenagers. The company expressed disappointment in the attorneys general for not collaborating with industry stakeholders to establish clear, age-appropriate standards for apps used teens.

This lawsuit brings attention to the potential harm caused social media platforms and highlights the need for greater responsibility in designing and deploying these technologies. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Meta will be held accountable for its alleged reckless actions and their impact on the mental health of young individuals.

FAQ

1. What is the lawsuit against Meta about?

The lawsuit filed a bipartisan group of attorneys general, including Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, accuses Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, of purposefully harming the mental health of young individuals. It claims that Meta knowingly implemented addictive features despite claiming they were safe, putting young residents of various states at risk.

2. How did Meta allegedly prioritize maximizing profits?

According to the lawsuit, Meta monetized children’s addiction designing features such as infinite scroll and constant alerts to hook young users. The company targeted young individuals as an untapped market to further increase their profits.

3. Did Meta address the allegations?

Meta responded to the lawsuit stating that they have taken steps to support families and teenagers. The company expressed disappointment in the attorneys general for not working collaboratively with industry stakeholders to establish age-appropriate standards for teen apps.

4. How do social media platforms use addictive tactics?

Experts point to techniques such as intermittent reinforcement, which creates an unpredictable sense of reward, and tailored information and rewards as strategies used social media platforms to keep users engaged. These tactics have been particularly effective in hooking young individuals, whose impulse control and resistance to temptation are still developing.