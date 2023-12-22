Cameron Diaz Clears Up Rumours About Jamie Foxx’s Behavior on Set

In the latest news surrounding the upcoming action comedy film Back in Action, Cameron Diaz has addressed the rumors suggesting that her co-star, Jamie Foxx, exhibited poor behavior on set. Diaz shut down the speculations and praised Foxx, calling him “a professional on every level.”

During an episode of Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Diaz expressed her admiration for Foxx, stating, “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level.”

Diaz also expressed her frustration with the false reports about their on-set experience, saying, “I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set. You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Addressing the production delays that occurred during the filming of Back in Action, Diaz emphasized that such issues are common in the industry and brushed them off as everyday hiccups. Foxx’s hospitalization in April this year contributed to the slight delay in the film’s production.

While Foxx has not publicly addressed the rumors or his health scare, Diaz commended his decision to remain classy and not engage in the gossip. She stated, “He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].’ We know the truth. Still, it just really made me angry.”

Foxx, who recently posted on Instagram about his health journey, expressed his gratitude for the support he received during that time. He assured his followers that he is starting to feel like himself again and thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers.

Back in Action is set to premiere on Netflix, but an official release date has not yet been confirmed. As fans eagerly await its arrival, Diaz’s clarification regarding the rumors surrounding Foxx’s behavior on set should put any concerns to rest.