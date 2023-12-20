Cameron Diaz Clears Up Rumors About Jamie Foxx on the Set of “Back in Action”

In a recent podcast interview, Cameron Diaz addressed rumors surrounding her co-star Jamie Foxx on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie, “Back in Action.” Diaz expressed her frustration with reports suggesting that Foxx was causing trouble, making everyone miserable, and jeopardizing her future in the film industry.

Dismissing these claims, Diaz passionately defended Foxx, describing him as the “cheerleader” for the entire crew and emphasizing the fun and professional atmosphere he brings to the set. Despite facing unforeseen obstacles during production, Diaz highlighted that nothing was significantly delayed, except for some minor setbacks towards the end.

While Diaz avoided discussing the specifics of Foxx’s medical incident, she assured fans that the Oscar-winning actor is currently thriving. She praised Foxx’s resilience and class in handling any attempts to tarnish his reputation, emphasizing that he chooses not to engage with negativity.

“Back in Action” marks a reunion for Diaz and Foxx, who previously worked together on “Any Given Sunday” in 1999 and the 2014 remake of “Annie.” Directed Seth Gordon and written Brendan O’Brien, the film is highly anticipated and is set to be released in 2024.

In conclusion, Diaz’s interview aimed to shed light on the truth behind the rumors circulating about Foxx and to set the record straight about their working relationship on “Back in Action.” The actress expressed her admiration for Foxx’s talent and personality, dispelling any negative perceptions some may have had about the film’s production.