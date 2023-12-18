Exhibition Review: Michael Ackerman’s Photographic Series

In his latest exhibition at the Camera Obscura gallery, Michael Ackerman presents two captivating series: Smoke and New York. While these projects were created years apart, they each hold their own significance. Smoke, originally captured between 1997 and 1998, has resurfaced to commemorate the release of Ackerman’s book of the same title. On the other hand, New York remains an ongoing project, continuously fueled the photographer’s visits to the city.

Smoke takes us back to 1996 when Ackerman met Benjamin, a charismatic and influential figure in the Atlanta neighborhood of Cabbagetown. Benjamin, known for his underground pursuits as a musician and poet, became the focal point of Ackerman’s lens. The series documents Benjamin’s life and the vibrant energy of Cabbagetown until his untimely death in 1999. Drawing inspiration from this significant body of work, Ackerman has curated an exhibition and published a book that intertwines photographs, documents, and texts, offering a multidimensional experience for the audience.

Alternatively, New York holds a special place in Ackerman’s artistic journey as it served as the birthplace of his photographic career. Ackerman’s initial encounters with the city sparked a creative flame that has burned steadily throughout the years. Jem Cohen, a friend of Ackerman’s, aptly describes the series as a fusion of documentary, autobiography, and fiction, culminating in a hallucinatory visual narrative. Despite having left New York for Berlin, Ackerman consistently revisits the city, capturing the streets teeming with life, portraying the richness and poeticism of each encounter.

Ackerman’s exhibition at the Camera Obscura gallery is a remarkable showcase of his artistic prowess and ability to navigate various themes and emotions through photography. The juxtaposition of Smoke and New York invites viewers to delve into the exploration of urban energy, personal narratives, and the transience of existence. Visit the gallery before December 9th, 2023, to immerse yourself in the captivating world created Michael Ackerman.

Exhibition Details:

Michael Ackerman: Smoke and New York

Dates: Until December 9th, 2023

Location: Galerie Camera Obscura, 268 boulevard Raspail, 75014 Paris

Contact: +33 1 45 45 67 08

Website: www.galeriecameraobscura.fr