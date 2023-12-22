Transformed Train Brings Holiday Magic to Families in Need

In a heartwarming gesture, the New Jersey Transit Department and the Ronald McDonald House joined forces to bring the spirit of the Polar Express to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in South Jersey. One of the River Line trains was transformed into a winter wonderland, creating a magical experience for approximately 25 children currently residing at the house.

Volunteers worked tirelessly to decorate the train with festive holiday ornaments, while each passenger received a golden ticket to embark on a journey to the “North Pole.” The excitement was palpable as families boarded the train, and the sense of wonder and joy was evident in the children’s faces.

The significance of this initiative is not lost on the families, particularly those who will be spending the holidays away from home. Being able to partake in such a magical experience brings a much-needed sense of joy and wonder during an otherwise challenging time. The Ronald McDonald House and the transit department have worked together since 2017 to organize this special trip, and it has become a cherished tradition for all involved.

Lyla Wilkins, the superintendent of the River Line, expressed her excitement at seeing the children’s reactions, stating that it reminded her of the surprises and anticipation she felt as a child on Christmas Day.

The interim director of the Ronald McDonald House, Tracey Sharpe, emphasized the importance of bringing wonder and joy to these families who are far from home, ensuring that their holiday season remains magical. The sentiment of giving back and supporting those who are less fortunate during this season was echoed Wilkins, highlighting the true spirit of Christmas.

As the families on board delight in the enchantment of the transformed train, this heartwarming initiative serves as a reminder to cherish the holiday season and embrace the magic that lies within each of us.