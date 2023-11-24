WhatsApp to Launch New Update for Enhanced Status Viewing

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has announced an upcoming update that will allow users to interact with their contacts’ statuses in a more organized and immersive manner. The new update, which will be available in the “Updates” tab of the application, introduces a “View All” button that enables users to browse through all the stories in fullscreen mode on their mobile devices without being cluttered with other channel listings.

Instead of using direct quotes, Meta has indicated that the new update will enhance the status viewing experience, providing a user-friendly interface and improved interaction options. A gray crown icon will indicate when a status has been viewed in the past, while a green crown will signify new updates. This modification mirrors the layout currently used for viewing stories on WhatsApp Web.

To further refine status viewing, WhatsApp will introduce additional filters such as “All,” “Recent,” “Viewed,” and “Muted.” These filters will allow users to sort and access stories based on specific criteria, enabling them to focus on the ones they are interested in.

WhatsApp aims to prioritize user experience and interaction creating a more seamless and personalized approach to status viewing. Whether a status has already been viewed or the contact is muted, users will have greater control over the stories they see within the application.

In addition to the dedicated “Updates” tab, WhatsApp will also enable users to view statuses directly from private conversations. By selecting the contact’s profile picture, users can access the status without navigating to the separate tab dedicated to stories.

As for the availability of this new update, it is currently in the rollout phase. Users are advised to periodically check their respective app stores for any pending update. It is always recommended to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device to ensure optimal functionality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does the new WhatsApp update offer?

A: The new update allows users to view and interact with their contacts’ statuses in a more organized and immersive manner, including fullscreen viewing and improved filters.

Q: How can I access all the stories in fullscreen mode?

A: There will be a “View All” button in the “Updates” tab, which enables users to browse through all the stories in fullscreen mode without being mixed with other channel listings.

Q: When will the new update be available?

A: The new update is currently in the rollout phase, and users are advised to check their app store periodically for updates.

Q: Can I view statuses directly from private conversations?

A: Yes, you can view statuses directly from private conversations selecting the contact’s profile picture.