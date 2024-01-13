Calvin Klein Ad Banned in UK for Sexual Objectification

A recent Calvin Klein advertisement featuring singer FKA twigs has been banned in the United Kingdom due to its portrayal of the artist as a sexual object. The decision the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority came in response to complaints that the ad was offensive and objectifying to women.

Originally released in 2023, the poster depicted FKA twigs wearing a denim shirt that exposed parts of her buttocks and breast. Critics argued that the ad over-sexualized the singer and presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.

In addition to the FKA twigs ad, the Advertising Standards Authority also reviewed Calvin Klein posters featuring model Kendall Jenner. One ad showed Jenner topless with her hands covering her chest, while another showed her pulling down a pair of jeans to reveal her underwear.

Calvin Klein defended the ads, stating that they did not overly sexualize FKA twigs or Jenner. The company argued that a degree of nudity is to be expected in clothing advertising and pointed out that men were also featured in the campaign.

However, the Advertising Standards Authority concluded that the composition of the FKA twigs ad drew unnecessary attention to the model’s body instead of focusing on the clothing being advertised. They deemed the ad irresponsible and in violation of advertising standards.

On the other hand, the regulator found that the Jenner ads were unlikely to be seen as irresponsible or offensive, as they did not objectify the model. The level of nudity in the second ad was deemed appropriate for a lingerie advertisement.

As a result of the ban, Calvin Klein has been instructed to ensure that future ads do not irresponsibly objectify women and are targeted appropriately. FKA twigs expressed her honor at being the face of Calvin Klein and believes that the campaign reflects her as a woman and artist.

This ban follows Calvin Klein’s recent campaign featuring actor Jeremy Allen White in white boxer briefs. The brand continues to face scrutiny over its advertising practices, particularly in regards to the portrayal of women as sexual objects.

In conclusion, the banning of the Calvin Klein ad in the UK highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the objectification of women in advertising. It serves as a reminder for brands to be conscious of the messages they convey and the impact their ads have on society.