New Article: Five Press-Telegram Area High School Football Teams Set to Dominate First-Round Playoffs

In a thrilling turn of events, five out of the 16 Press-Telegram area high school football teams have emerged as the projected winners of their first-round games in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. What’s even more intriguing is that all five of these teams will enjoy home-field advantage or host their games at neutral sites.

Taking into account CalPreps’ extensive ratings, which evaluated all 373 CIF-SS teams during the regular season, it became possible to determine the seeding and placement of 216 teams in the playoffs. Long Beach Poly (Division 2), Los Alamitos (Division 2), St. Anthony (Division 8), Artesia (Division 14), and Lynwood (Division 14) are among the fortunate schools slated to host their first-round games and are the favorites to emerge victorious.

However, the remaining teams from the area, including Millikan (D3), Warren (D3), Downey (D4), Mayfair (D7), Lakewood (D7), Jordan (D7), St. Pius X-St. Matthias (D8), Dominguez (D9), Bellflower (D11), and Cerritos (D12), face the daunting task of going on the road. With Mayfair and Dominguez being the sole exceptions, projections indicate that these teams are more likely to experience defeats in their first-round clashes.

Overall, the excitement builds as the 16 area teams gear up for their first-round playoff games. The upcoming second-round/quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place on November 10th.

It is important to note that St. John Bosco, alongside other Division 1 teams, does not have a first-round game this week. However, Bosco’s status as the overall No.1 seed in the CIF-SS playoffs positions them as the clear favorites in their quarterfinal matchup against San Clemente on November 10th.

Updated information and projections from CalPreps rankings provide valuable insight into the potential outcomes of all 17 area teams’ first-round games. This resourceful tool sheds light on which teams are poised for success and the challenges that lie ahead. Stay tuned for more thrilling playoff action as these exceptional high school teams battle it out on the field.

FAQs

1. How many teams are projected to win their first-round games in the CIF Southern Section playoffs?

Only five out of the 16 Press-Telegram area high school football teams are projected to win their first-round games.

2. Are all the projected winning teams playing at home or hosting games at neutral sites?

Yes, interestingly, all five of the projected winning teams are either hosting their games or playing at neutral sites.

3. How were the team rankings and placements determined for the playoffs?

CalPreps’ ratings evaluated all 373 CIF-SS teams during the regular season to determine the rankings and placements of 216 teams in the playoffs.

4. Which teams from the area are projected to lose their first-round games?

Several teams from the area, including Millikan, Warren, Downey, Mayfair, Lakewood, Jordan, St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Dominguez, Bellflower, and Cerritos, are projected to lose their first-round games.

5. When will the second-round/quarterfinal games take place?

The second-round/quarterfinal games are scheduled for November 10th.