Nicola Sturgeon Faces Possible Fines or Imprisonment over Deleted WhatsApp Messages

Fresh concerns have emerged regarding Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of key WhatsApp messages during the pandemic, with allegations surfacing that messages were manually deleted from her mobile phone. Sources close to the UK Covid public inquiry have disclosed that senior figures within the Scottish National Party (SNP), including former First Minister Sturgeon, have admitted to their messages being wiped. This includes Humza Yousaf, Sturgeon’s successor as first minister, and John Swinney, the former deputy first minister. In response, bereaved families in Scotland are demanding transparency and have requested that the inquiry issue a Section 21 notice compelling the release of these messages. Failure to comply could result in fines or even imprisonment.

Aamer Anwar, lead solicitor for Scottish Covid Bereaved, has stated that if a reasonable excuse is not provided for the deletion of the messages, the sanctions could be a fine of up to £1,000 ($1,378) or imprisonment for up to 51 weeks. Anwar has affirmed his knowledge of the deleted messages pertaining to Sturgeon but refrained from commenting further, citing an ongoing legal battle to obtain the material.

The controversy centers around the lack of disclosure of WhatsApp messages SNP ministers and officials. Despite the existence of 137 message groups pertaining to the pandemic, very few messages have been retained. In contrast, UK ministers provided substantial volumes of similar material. Jeane Freeman, the former Scottish health secretary, is reportedly the only individual to have provided some messages.

While the Scottish Government maintains that it has followed guidance on retaining information and records, critics argue that the deletion of potential evidence is a criminal offense. A demand has been made for a thorough investigation into the content of the deleted messages, as they may contain vital information concerning decision-making during the pandemic.

