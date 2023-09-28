Improving Media Literacy Skills to Enhance Body Image and Self-Esteem

People, particularly girls, need to enhance their media literacy skills on social media platforms in order to improve their body image and self-esteem, according to activist Sarah Doyle, founder of The Better Life Project. Social media sites play a prominent role in shaping the expectations placed on young women, and while they offer positive impacts such as empowerment and connections, they also contribute to negative body image issues.

Doyle emphasizes the importance of not deleting Instagram or TikTok accounts, but rather being aware of the negative influences these apps can have. She suggests that media literacy is a powerful tool to combat body image issues, as it enables individuals to critically analyze and interpret the messages conveyed through media.

While most people understand that actors and TV personalities may have certain appearances due to their profession, a similar level of media literacy is often lacking when it comes to platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Doyle highlights the curated nature of many social media posts, noting that the images often serve a specific purpose, such as advertising or promoting products. Understanding the production behind these images is crucial in order to prevent unrealistic beauty ideals from negatively impacting one’s self-perception.

Improving media literacy skills involves developing an awareness of the staged nature of social media content and recognizing the goals behind these posts. By being mindful of the production process and the financial motives behind many images, individuals can develop a more realistic perspective and avoid comparing themselves unfavorably to unattainable standards.

In conclusion, enhancing media literacy skills is essential in order to foster a healthier body image and bolster self-esteem in the age of social media.

Sources: The Shona Project, Newstalk