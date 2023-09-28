Allegations of Attack at Lebanese Independent Film Festival Spark Controversy

The annual Lebanese Independent Film Festival (LIFF) in Beirut has been embroiled in controversy after allegations of an attack during one of its screenings surfaced on social media. Farah Darwish, an attendee, took to Instagram to complain about the poor organization of the festival, claiming that she was physically assaulted festival organizers after her phone was confiscated.

According to Darwish, people were walking in front of the screen during the movie, disrupting the viewing experience, and chairs were being added in. After the screening, she was approached a woman who asked if she was the one who had complained about the organization. Darwish was then led downstairs to argue with the woman, a man, and another woman. It was during this confrontation that she claims she was physically attacked.

The co-director of LIFF, Dineta Williams-Trigg, issued a video statement apologizing for the “unfortunate incident” and expressing regret that calmness did not prevail. However, the festival has faced severe backlash on social media, with many calling for a boycott and for Darwish to file an official police report.

In response to the allegations, a lawyer representing LIFF released a statement claiming that Darwish had caused the incident shouting and had attacked one of the organizers. The statement also mentioned that a law firm had been asked to file a complaint against Darwish for slander.

Festival director Gauthier Read denied the allegations, stating that Darwish had twisted the facts, and that she was the one who had attacked one of their volunteers. He insisted that the festival had witnesses to support their side of the story.

The controversy surrounding LIFF has caused an uproar among Lebanese social media users, with many condemning the alleged attack and demanding justice. The festival’s sponsors and jury judges have expressed their support for LIFF and denied the allegations.

