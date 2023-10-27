Welcome to Wrexham: Business, Football, and Whiskey

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ hit docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, has captivated audiences with its hilarious portrayal of the ups and downs of running a European football club. Now, McElhenney is taking his business ventures to a new level announcing Four Walls Whiskey as the official sponsor of Wrexham AFC.

Four Walls Whiskey is an Irish-American whiskey brand co-created McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day, known for their roles in the popular sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In a humorous new ad, the trio playfully calls on Reynolds when things take a comical turn.

While watching a football match, the ad cleverly highlights the differences between American and Welsh soccer terminologies. The Paddy’s Pub gang eagerly anticipates seeing the Four Walls logo on the front of Wrexham’s jerseys, only to discover that it is featured on the practice jersey’s sleeve. To their dismay, the players arrive in sleeveless uniforms, adorned with a logo of Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz sparkling soda, created Reynolds’ wife.

McElhenney cheekily suggests calling Reynolds to fix the situation, and to the delight of the Four Walls crew, the ad concludes with a glimpse of the desired red jerseys, now complete with sleeves and the whiskey brand’s logo.

While McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny gang may have faced a comedic rough start in their football sponsorship endeavors, Reynolds has been seamlessly integrating his business interests into the world of sports for years. In 2021, his Aviation Gin became a sponsor, and earlier this year, a Mint Mobile ad featured Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, as Reynolds jokingly replaced his wife Lively with the footballer.

Welcome to Wrexham continues to capture audiences’ attention, airing new episodes on FX every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. For those looking to catch up, both seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Stay tuned for the exciting premieres lined up in our 2023 TV schedule.

