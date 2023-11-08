Call of Duty: DMZ and the Need for Dynamic Gameplay

The latest release in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III, may not have revolutionized the traditional campaign format, but it did introduce more open-ended levels that showed potential for a different kind of Call of Duty experience. The game’s fusion of the PvPvE extraction mode, DMZ, with a single-player campaign was an interesting attempt to break the mold. While it didn’t fully deliver on this premise, it highlighted the need for a better implementation of dynamic gameplay in the series.

DMZ, a PvPvE extraction shooter mode within Warzone, offers a unique experience where players must rely on their intuition and careful planning, rather than following linear paths. It is different from traditional Call of Duty campaigns in that it requires players to make real-time decisions, discover loot, and rely on preparation. Winning in DMZ is not just about completing objectives; it’s about survival and protecting valuable gear.

The popularity of DMZ and Warzone demonstrates a growing appetite for game modes that offer dynamic and non-linear gameplay, where the rules are written as you go along. These modes provide an open world experience where narratives emerge organically, and players must adapt to changing circumstances. It’s an exciting shift from the scripted, on-rails approach of traditional campaigns.

DMZ also showcases the potential for environmental storytelling within a game. The ever-changing map of Al Mazrah in DMZ offers interesting narrative developments, such as crashed airplanes and sandstorms, which affect the gameplay and AI behaviors. This proves that an open world environment doesn’t have to be static; it can evolve and create new experiences with each playthrough.

While DMZ may seem challenging with its punishing consequences for death, it mirrors the intense situations found in single-player campaigns. It puts players in the driver’s seat, making them the main character and active decision-maker. The high-stakes pressure that is usually reserved for cutscenes becomes the actual gameplay moments in DMZ.

In conclusion, Call of Duty: DMZ highlights the need for more dynamic gameplay experiences in the franchise. Players are craving modes that break away from linear narratives and offer open world possibilities. The success of DMZ and Warzone proves that there is an appetite for these types of game modes, and it’s time for the Call of Duty series to embrace this evolution.

