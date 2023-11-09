Get Ready for the Epic Sequel: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Get your weapons ready and gear up for the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on November 10. This year, players will experience a direct sequel, marking the first time in the franchise’s history that Call of Duty has released back-to-back sequels. With a fully immersive campaign, expansive multiplayer, and a thrilling open-world zombies experience, this game is set to redefine the Call of Duty experience.

The campaign takes players on a gripping adventure, picking up where Modern Warfare II left off. Task Force 141 faces a new enemy, Vladimir Makarov, who presents an unprecedented existential threat. The campaign introduces Open Combat Missions, providing players with unparalleled freedom and adaptability. These missions, seamlessly woven into the narrative, offer a fresh gameplay experience alongside the cinematic missions that fans have come to love.

Prepare for intense battles, uneasy alliances, and unfinished business as you confront your past to save the world on the brink. Completing campaign missions rewards players with items that can be used in multiplayer and zombies mode, ensuring that every player can enjoy the benefits, regardless of whether they played during the Early Access period or not.

Multiplayer mode brings back the nostalgia with the inclusion of 16 core Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps meticulously updated to maintain authenticity while modernizing the gameplay. With various modes, including 3v3v3, 6v6, and 32v32, there’s a mode to suit everyone’s play style. The weapon arsenal is impressive, providing players with a vast array of choices. The Gunsmith feature allows for deep customization, allowing players to make each weapon their own.

In the all-new Modern Warfare Zombies mode, named Operation Deadbolt, players join Task Force 141 to take down hordes of undead and put an end to Viktor Zakhaev and his private military company, Terminus Outcomes. Uncover the secrets behind the CIA’s emergency contingency plan, complete contracts to earn Essence, and work together to extract before the situation becomes dire.

Whether you’re a seasoned Call of Duty player or new to the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III promises an unforgettable gaming experience. Pre-order now to secure your copy and be among the first to embark on this epic adventure.

FAQ

Q: When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III release?

A: The game launches on November 10.

Q: Can I pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?

A: Yes, pre-orders are currently available for PlayStation players.

Q: Are there any rewards for completing the campaign missions?

A: Yes, players are rewarded with items that can be used in multiplayer and zombies mode.

Q: Will there be any new multiplayer maps?

A: While the game includes updated versions of 16 core Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps, there will also be new maps available.

Q: Can I customize my weapons in Modern Warfare III?

A: Absolutely. The Gunsmith feature allows for extensive customization to personalize your weapons.

Q: What can I expect from the Modern Warfare Zombies mode?

A: Modern Warfare III’s zombies mode, Operation Deadbolt, offers an open-world experience where players must survive against hordes of undead and complete missions to unravel the secrets behind the CIA’s emergency contingency plan.