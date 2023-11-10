Discover the Thrilling World of Modern Warfare Zombies

Embark on an adrenaline-pumping adventure in Modern Warfare Zombies, where survival is not the only objective. This action-packed player-versus-environment (PvE) mode takes place in a sprawling open-world setting, where you must join forces with your online squad to take on challenging story-based missions, overcome obstacles, and unravel the mysteries of the EZ.

Prepare for Unthinkable Challenges

In this iteration of Zombies, you will find yourself in a desperate battle against both the living and the undead. Leading the charge of the living armies is Terminus Outcomes, a formidable private military company hired Zakhaev. Armed with advanced weaponry and tactics, they will stop at nothing to thwart your progress. Meanwhile, hordes of undead creatures will relentlessly pursue you, posing a constant threat that must be overcome on your path to safety.

Journey through a Vast Open World

As you strive to survive this harrowing experience, take the time to explore the vast open world that awaits you. Engage in Contracts to earn Essence, a valuable resource that will aid you in your fight against the forces of evil. Collect Acquisitions along the way, enhancing your arsenal with powerful weapons and equipment. By clearing Missions, you will gradually uncover the true nature of the EZ and the dark secrets it holds.

Choose Your Operator and Rise to Victory

To join the ranks of the elite Strike Team, select a highly skilled Operator to lead your squad. Utilize the unique abilities and expertise of each Operator to gain the upper hand in battle. With a range of Operators to choose from, including familiar faces from Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III, as well as the two brand-new Operators, Ripper and Scorch, who can be unlocked completing specific objectives in the Zombies mode, you can assemble a formidable team capable of taking on any challenge.

Are you prepared to face the horrors of Modern Warfare Zombies? Gather your squad, steel your nerves, and prepare for an unforgettable journey into darkness.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use Operators from previous Modern Warfare games?

A: Yes, any Operators you have unlocked from Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III are available for use in the Zombies mode.

Q: How do I unlock Ripper and Scorch?

A: Ripper and Scorch, the two newest Operators, can be unlocked completing specific objectives within the Zombies mode.