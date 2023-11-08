New Insights on the Battle Against Video Game Cheaters

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has finally hit the shelves, captivating players with its thrilling single-player campaign and intense multiplayer matches. However, alongside the excitement, gamers are once again preparing for the ongoing war against cheaters in the video game world.

It is no secret that cheating has plagued the gaming industry for years. From aimbots to wallhacks, gamers have found numerous ways to gain an unfair advantage over others. While PC gaming has traditionally been the hotbed for cheating, consoles are not immune to this issue either. In fact, a recent viral clip on social media exposed cheating in the PlayStation 5-exclusive Modern Warfare 3 beta.

What makes matters worse is that cheat makers have been shamelessly promoting their cheats even during the beta phase of the game. Some cheat makers offered free cheat codes for the beta version while advertising their cheat software for the full release. This audacious tactic mirrors the sales tactics of game publishers, creating an ironic situation where cheat makers and publishers are both complicit in the deterioration of the gaming experience.

Activision, the publisher behind Call of Duty, has made efforts to combat cheating in the franchise. However, the problem persists, often overshadowing the hard work of developers and tarnishing the reputation of the game. Even the most popular Call of Duty streamers and YouTubers openly express their frustration and disappointment with the prevalent cheating culture.

But why is it so difficult for game publishers like Activision to combat cheating effectively? IGN recently talked to the Anti-Cheat Police Department (ACPD), a volunteer group dedicated to combating cheating in Riot’s Valorant, to shed some light on this matter.

The ACPD, led known cheater-turned-vigilante ‘Laser’, started as a small initiative to expose cheaters on Overwatch’s ranked ladder, hoping to prompt developer Blizzard into taking action. Eventually, the group expanded its activities to Valorant and gained recognition for their efforts. Today, the ACPD consists of various roles, including community report handlers, Discord bot developers, and image managers. Some members even engage in “infiltration” to gather intel on cheat providers.

Laser, whose personal journey from cheater to anti-cheat analyst inspired him to help combat cheating, recounts how he was astounded Riot’s anti-cheat technology when he got instantly banned for attempting to cheat in Valorant. This experience played a significant role in Laser turning his back on cheating and dedicating himself to identifying and exposing cheaters instead.

The ACPD’s members diligently investigate community reports and gather data on suspicious activities, which they then forward to game developers, including Riot Games directly. This collaboration has led to expedited manual bans for cheaters, even those playing at higher skill levels.

While the battle against cheaters continues, the insights from the ACPD provide hope that progress is being made. With volunteer groups like the ACPD working alongside game developers, the gaming community can strive for a fair and enjoyable multiplayer experience, free from the scourge of cheating.

