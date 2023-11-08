Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: Global Release Times and What to Expect

Activision has officially announced the global release times for the highly anticipated game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Following a week of early access to the campaign mode, the full game is set to launch on November 9th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam.

Unlike previous Call of Duty titles, the console launch will be rolled out on a regional basis throughout November 9th and 10th to accommodate different time zones. The PC launch, however, will have a fixed time for all regions, starting at 9pm PT on November 9th.

Here are the launch times per timezone:

– U.S. West Coast: Console – 3am to 10pm PT on November 9th

– U.S. West Coast: PC – 9pm PT on November 9th

– U.S. East Coast: Console – regional rollout on November 9th and 10th

– U.S. East Coast: PC – midnight EST on November 9th

– UK: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– UK: PC – 5am GMT on November 10th

– Europe: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– Europe: PC – 6am CET on November 10th

– Japan: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– Japan: PC – 2pm JST on November 10th

– Australia: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– Australia: PC – 4pm AEDT on November 10th

In addition, players can now pre-load the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Zombies modes across all platforms to ensure a smooth gaming experience once the game is officially released.

It is important to note that while Activision Blizzard was recently acquired Microsoft for a staggering $69 billion, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will not be available on Game Pass until 2024.

If you’re curious about what to expect from the multiplayer aspect of the game, IGN has an ongoing review in progress that provides insight into the recent open beta. IGN has also published a detailed review of the game’s single-player campaign.

In other news, there was a recent mix-up with fans review-bombing the wrong Modern Warfare 3. For more interesting facts and information about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, IGN has conducted an investigation into the challenges of stopping video game cheaters.

Excitement is soaring as Call of Duty fans eagerly await the global release of Modern Warfare 3. Brace yourselves for an epic gaming experience filled with action, intense battles, and thrilling multiplayer gameplay.