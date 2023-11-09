Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Global Release Times Revealed – What You Need to Know

Activision has officially announced the global release times for the highly anticipated Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam with Multiplayer and Zombies from November 9.

The full game release will follow a regional rollout at 12am on November 10 for most regions, except for North America where it will release at 9pm PT on November 9. The PC launch, however, will have a fixed time globally.

It’s important to note that the multiplayer and zombies modes are already available for pre-load on all platforms, allowing players to get a head start before the official launch.

For your convenience, here are the release times per timezone:

– U.S. West Coast: Console – 9pm PT, November 9

– U.S. West Coast: PC – 9pm PT, November 9

– U.S. East Coast: Console – 12am ET, November 10

– U.S. East Coast: PC – 12am EST, November 10

– UK: Console – 12am GMT, November 10

– UK: PC – 5am GMT, November 10

– Europe: Console – 12am CET, November 10

– Europe: PC – 6am CET, November 10

– Japan: Console – 12am JST, November 10

– Japan: PC – 2pm JST, November 10

– Australia: Console – 12am AEDT, November 10

– Australia: PC – 4pm AEDT, November 10

Unfortunately, for those eagerly awaiting its arrival on Game Pass, Modern Warfare 3 will not be available until 2024 due to Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As the release date approaches, many fans have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the game. With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 offering a thrilling multiplayer experience and intense single-player campaign, it is sure to captivate players around the world.

