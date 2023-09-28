Government Must Introduce Online Safety Regulatory Framework, Says Charity Head

Philip Arneill, the head of education and innovation at the charity CyberSafeKids, has called for the government to introduce a regulatory framework for online safety. According to him, self-regulation for social media platforms has proven ineffective in protecting minors online against harmful and dangerous content. The charity welcomes any efforts to raise standards and improve accountability for social media platforms.

This call for stricter regulations comes in the wake of the death of a 14-year-old girl in Co Clare, Ireland. It is suspected that she may have participated in a dangerous online challenge, known as “chroming,” on TikTok. The challenge involves inhaling an aerosol substance and has claimed lives in different parts of the world.

Arneill highlights the need for consistent definitions and procedures for reporting and removing harmful content on social media platforms. CyberSafeKids has conducted research that shows children and young people are frequently targeted inappropriate and harmful content, as well as potentially dangerous contact from strangers online.

The ever-evolving nature of the internet poses a challenge in effectively removing harmful content. Users can find alternative ways to share content using different hashtags or techniques. Teachers and parents often face difficulties in reporting content that remains online despite their efforts.

Arneill emphasizes that tougher regulations and financial penalties for social media platforms could help monitor and remove harmful content more effectively. This would empower users, parents, and teachers who currently feel powerless in the face of these challenges.

In conclusion, a regulatory framework for online safety is necessary to protect minors from harmful content and dangerous online challenges. Stricter regulations and financial penalties would increase accountability for social media platforms and provide a safer online environment for children and young people.

