“Distressing” Videos of Monkey Abuse on Social Media Concern Campaigners

Campaigners have raised concerns about the increasing presence of “distressing” videos showcasing the mistreatment and abuse of monkeys on social media platforms. Content creators are reportedly profiting from these abusive videos, which feature macaques, through platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC), a collaboration of 20 animal protection groups under Asia for Animals, has highlighted the range of content, which can range from seemingly innocent videos like fancy dress to more alarming content showing animals being chained and dismembered. Creators earn money through advertisements or soliciting funds from the audience under the guise of veterinary costs. Some videos are also presented as fake rescue situations, such as depicting monkeys trapped inside a jar.

The report titled “The Cruelty you Don’t See: The Suffering of Pet Macaques for Social Media Content” sheds light on sexual abuse videos and instances where animals are subjected to freezing or boiling water. These videos often receive “likes” despite the animal’s evident distress. The report states that social media platforms frequently refer users to their policies when confronted with evidence of animal abuse, but the issue continues to worsen.

The UK government has recognized the severity of the problem and included provisions to address online cruelty in the upcoming Online Safety Bill. Platforms failing to remove such content could face fines of up to £18m. Between September 2021 and March 2023, the research identified 1,226 content links showing macaques kept as pets. Facebook accounted for 60% of these links, followed YouTube with 24% and TikTok with 13%. The videos collectively garnered over 12 billion views.

Highlighted findings from the research include: 13% of the content featuring deliberate psychological torture, 12% depicting physical torture such as beatings and burning, and over 80% of the macaques seen in these videos belonging to species listed as vulnerable or endangered. SMACC Coordinator Lauren Arnaud James described the content as shocking, particularly Monkey Hatred videos that show macaques being brutally treated and killed.

SMACC and other campaigners are calling for social media platforms to collaborate with authorities and governments to locate and prosecute abusers. They emphasize the link between animal abuse and human violence and stress the need for urgent action to protect both humans and animals. In addition to working with authorities, platforms themselves are urged to implement stronger animal welfare policies and ensure effective moderation of such content.

Various platforms have taken steps to address animal welfare concerns, with TikTok launching an Animal Welfare Safety Center page and YouTube emphasizing its guidelines against violence and abuse towards animals. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, stated that it does not allow the promotion of animal abuse on its platforms and encourages users to report such content for investigation and action.

Overall, the article highlights the distressing trend of monkey abuse videos on social media and the call for immediate action from platforms, authorities, and users to combat this cruelty.

Definitions:

– Macaques: A type of monkey found in Asia.

– SMACC: Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition, composed of 20 animal protection groups

– IUCN Red List of Threatened Species: A comprehensive inventory of the conservation status of many species around the world.

Sources:

– Asia for Animals Coalition (source article)

– The Mirror

– Independent