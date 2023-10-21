Declining Cities in California: A Result of Bad Public Policy

Between 2020 and 2022, several cities in California saw a significant decline in their populations. Los Angeles lost nearly 2% of its population, while San Francisco experienced an exodus of 7.5%. Other cities like San Jose, Long Beach, and Oakland also witnessed a substantial number of people leaving. What’s interesting is not just that people are leaving the state, but where they are choosing to relocate.

According to IRS data, half of the Californians migrating to other states moved to just five destinations: Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and Florida. What sets these states apart? Four of them do not levy an income tax at all, while Arizona imposes a flat income tax of 2.5%. In contrast, California’s top income tax rate is a staggering 13.3%. As a result, individuals who earn nearly 40% more than the average household in the Golden State are finding significant savings moving to these low-tax states.

The driving force behind this exodus from California is undoubtedly bad public policy choices. The state’s poorly maintained roads, unaffordable cost of living, unsafe streets, and persisting homelessness problem have made it less attractive for individuals and families. Moreover, economic opportunities are diminishing, making the decision to leave even more compelling.

These findings align with the Pacific Research Institute Free Cities index, which ranks the 50 largest cities in terms of promoting pro-growth policies. Los Angeles ranked second-worst, while Long Beach ranked fifth-worst among all cities. In fact, California had three of the worst five cities on the list, with Oakland ranking last.

The study categorizes the 50 largest cities into three groups: declining cities, stagnant cities, and growth cities. Between 2020 and 2022, 17 cities experienced a decline of over 1% in their populations, while 19 cities had population changes between a 1% decline and a 1% increase. On the other hand, 14 cities saw their populations grow more than 1%.

The lessons for California policymakers are clear. Declining cities impose high state and local marginal income tax rates, averaging at 9%. In contrast, growth cities have a more affordable tax burden, averaging at 3%. Stagnant cities fall in the middle with a tax burden averaging at 5.5%. High income tax rates discourage entrepreneurial ventures and deter the expansion of existing businesses, resulting in job losses compared to cities with lower tax rates.

In addition, declining cities burden average families with higher combined sales, income, and property tax burdens. On average, these taxes are over 22% higher in declining cities compared to growth cities. This highlights the need for policymakers to adopt pro-growth policies that make cities more affordable and attractive, which will, in turn, encourage businesses to invest, create jobs, and generate tax revenue.

California’s cities have been important drivers of economic prosperity and innovation historically. They have contributed to scientific breakthroughs and artistic expression. However, without healthy population trends, these cities will struggle to fulfill these vital roles.

In conclusion, the declining populations in cities across California are a consequence of bad public policy. The high tax burden, unaffordability, and anti-growth policies are driving people and businesses away. Policymakers must heed these troubling trends and implement measures that prioritize affordability, attract businesses, and create an environment conducive to growth and quality of life.

