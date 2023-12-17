High-Speed Rail Line Between Las Vegas and Los Angeles Secures $3 Billion Funding

A high-speed rail project connecting Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area has received a significant boost with the Biden administration’s pledge of $3 billion in funding. The project, led Brightline West, has been in discussions for decades, and according to Nevada elected officials, it has obtained all necessary right-of-way and environmental approvals, as well as labor agreements, to begin construction along the Interstate 15 corridor, spanning 218 miles.

Although no specific start date has been announced, there are hopes that electric-powered trains will be ready to carry passengers the time Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics in 2028. The statement from Wes Edens, the founder and chairman of Brightline, shows enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing their readiness to commence work.

The bipartisan group led U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, along with Nevada’s elected federal lawmakers and four House members from California, had previously urged President Biden to commit up to $3.75 billion in federal infrastructure funds toward this public-private partnership.

The high-speed rail line is expected to significantly reduce travel time, with trains reaching speeds of nearly 200 mph. Commuters can expect a halved four-hour journey along the Interstate 15 corridor, from Las Vegas to the suburban Los Angeles light rail line in Rancho Cucamonga, via Victorville, California. This improvement in transportation would help alleviate traffic congestion during peak travel periods, such as weekends and holidays, which often causes delays of up to 15 miles on Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border.

The benefits of connecting Las Vegas and Southern California via high-speed rail are not limited to improved travel times. The project is projected to create numerous well-paying union jobs and provide a boost to the tourism economy in Southern Nevada. Additionally, reducing traffic on Interstate 15 would improve overall transportation efficiency and reliability in the region.

While similar high-speed rail projects in Texas and between Los Angeles and San Francisco have faced challenges and delays, the success of Brightline’s existing intercity passenger railroad in Florida provides hope for the Las Vegas-Los Angeles line. The proven model of the Florida service, which has been operational since 2014 and connects Miami and Orlando at speeds of up to 125 mph, serves as a promising example for the future of high-speed rail in the United States.