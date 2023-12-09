California to Fine Retailers for Lacking Gender-Neutral Children’s Section

California is set to enforce a new bill that will penalize retailers up to $500 if they fail to implement a gender-neutral section for children January 1, 2024. The legislation, Assembly Bill No. 1084, was signed Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021, aiming to eliminate traditional gender marketing in retail stores.

The bill applies to retail department stores in California with over 500 employees that sell childcare items or toys. Under the new law, retailers must provide a designated section for children that is not specifically marketed towards girls or boys.

This development comes amidst ongoing debates and controversies surrounding LGBTQ+ items during Pride season. Several brands faced criticism and calls for boycotts for selling inclusive products. For instance, Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, received backlash from conservatives after partnering with a transgender influencer.

Similarly, Target faced controversy over their 2023 Pride season items, including clothing supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The retailer received backlash for selling “tuck friendly” swimsuits worn transgender individuals.

Assembly Bill No. 1084 is a step towards breaking gender stereotypes and allowing children to freely express themselves without societal limitations. California State Assembly Member Evan Low, the author of the bill, emphasized the importance of avoiding harmful stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.

In response to the bill, Lego pledged to make their toys more inclusive for girls, stating their commitment to breaking down gender stereotypes.

As the implementation date nears, retailers in California must prepare to comply with the new legislation and ensure they have a gender-neutral children’s section. Failure to do so could result in substantial fines, urging businesses to embrace more inclusive practices and challenge traditional marketing norms.