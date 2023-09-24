The Lingering Homelessness Crisis in California: What Can Be Done?

California’s homelessness crisis continues to worsen, prompting overwhelming public demand for action. Governor Gavin Newsom, acknowledging the urgency of the issue, stated that everyone’s jobs are on the line, emphasizing the need for tangible results. Even Newsom himself expressed hope that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court might lift a ban on San Francisco’s plans to clean up encampments, a surprising plea from a progressive Democrat.

During an unannounced visit to San Francisco, Newsom witnessed the alarming levels of drug abuse near a police station, further highlighting the dire situation. With approximately 170,000 homeless individuals statewide, the issue is not limited to San Francisco alone.

Los Angeles’ Mayor Karen Bass, elected on a promise to address the problem, has been unable to make significant progress, and the homeless population in the city continues to grow. Likewise, in Sacramento, the sidewalks near the state Capitol are filled with encampments, leading to a contentious dispute between Mayor Darrell Steinberg and newly elected District Attorney Thien Ho.

Ho publicly denounced city officials for their failure to enforce anti-camping laws, and has recently filed a civil lawsuit against the city, claiming that their inaction is creating a public nuisance. The lawsuit describes Sacramento as a city on the verge of collapse, endangering both housed and unhoused residents.

The political discord among politicians from the same party highlights their understanding of the public’s growing frustration. They know they will face consequences if the crisis persists.

The homelessness crisis in California calls for immediate and effective action. It is not a problem that can be brushed aside or tinkered with at the margins. The state needs comprehensive solutions to address the complexity of this social issue plaguing urban centers throughout California. It is time for all stakeholders to come together, set aside differences, and work towards real and sustainable solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of the housed and unhoused residents.

Sources:

– Public Policy Institute of California

– CalMatters columnist, Dan Walters