New Winners Announced at the California on Location Awards 2023

California on Location Awards (COLAs) recently hosted its 28th annual awards ceremony to celebrate the exceptional efforts of location managers and teams, public employees, and production companies in facilitating on-location filming across California. The event, attended over 650 supporters of California-based productions, recognized the outstanding contributions made these professionals that play a crucial role in the success of the state’s film industry.

Among the winners, Dan Cooley of Netflix’s upcoming film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” received the Location Manager of the Year award in the Studio Feature category. Additional recognition in the same category went to the film’s location team, led Dan Cooley, for their exceptional work.

In the Independent Feature category, “The Greatest Hits” was the standout winner, with Justin Hill receiving the Location Manager of the Year award and the film’s location team led Justin Hill also earning recognition for their outstanding efforts.

For the Television Episodic 1-Hour category, location manager Jay Traynor of “Daisy Jones & The Six” was honored, while the Location Team of the Year award went to “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

In the Episodic 1/2-Hour category, Stacey Brashear of “High Desert” was awarded Location Manager of the Year, and the location team of “Minx” emerged as the winners.

The COLAs not only showcase the talent and dedication of location managers and their teams but also highlight the economic impact and job opportunities that film productions bring to the communities of California. The event was organized Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) and supported FLICS members, representatives from Teamsters Local 399, and a panel of industry experts.

FAQ:

Q: What are the California on Location Awards?

A: The California on Location Awards (COLAs) is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of location managers and teams, public employees, and production companies involved in on-location filming in California.

Q: Who won the Location Manager of the Year award in the Studio Feature category?

A: Dan Cooley won the Location Manager of the Year award in the Studio Feature category for the film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”

Q: Which film won the Location Team of the Year award in the Studio Feature category?

A: The film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” won the Location Team of the Year award in the Studio Feature category, led Dan Cooley.

Q: Who won the Location Manager of the Year award in the Independent Feature category?

A: Justin Hill won the Location Manager of the Year award in the Independent Feature category for the film “The Greatest Hits.”

Q: Who won the Location Team of the Year award in the Independent Feature category?

A: The film “The Greatest Hits” won the Location Team of the Year award in the Independent Feature category, led Justin Hill.