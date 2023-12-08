California Fruit Ninjas Slice Their Way to Social Media Stardom

Summary: Alejandro Isabel and Daniela Benítez, owners of the popular “El Ninja” fruit stands in San Gabriel Valley, California, have gained a massive following on TikTok for their incredible fruit-cutting skills. With over 1.2 million followers, their fast-paced slicing videos and livestreams have captivated audiences. Originally from Puebla, Mexico, the couple started their fruit stands in La Puente due to a lack of vendors and have been selling their fruit cups and other items for the past six years. They credit their success to their teamwork and shared passion for their business.

Since their move to La Puente, Isabel and Benítez have become an integral part of the community. Their fruit-cutting talent has not only attracted a loyal fanbase, but it has also allowed them to support their relatives in starting their own stands. In addition, they have offered assistance to fellow fruit stand vendors affected the recent fire on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The journey to social media stardom began when Benítez started posting makeup tutorials on her personal TikTok account during the pandemic. Encouraged Isabel, she decided to showcase their fruit-slicing business as well. Her videos quickly gained traction, and she now has over 115,000 followers. Many of their customers visit their stands after discovering them through TikTok, craving the delicious fruit showcased in the videos.

The couple’s TikTok presence has not only brought attention to their fruit stands but also provided a platform to share their culture and build connections with their audience. Through their livestreams, viewers get a glimpse into their lives, learn about their backgrounds, and appreciate the artistry behind their fruit-cutting skills.

Isabel and Benítez express their gratitude for the success they have achieved and the opportunities it has afforded them. Their shared vision, hard work, and dedication have not only transformed their own business but also positively impacted the lives of those around them. As they continue to slice their way to social media stardom, they remain committed to creating delicious fruit cups and bringing joy to their community.