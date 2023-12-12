Arvin High School Supervisor Pleads Guilty in Social Media Explosives Case

An Arvin High School campus security supervisor in California has pleaded guilty to charges related to the making and selling of explosives on social media. Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 27, used an Instagram account to sell the explosives and then shipped them to residents in other states, according to court documents. Mendiver, who worked closely with a male juvenile student at the high school, pleaded guilty to charges including “conspiring to engage in manufacturing and dealing in explosive materials,” “mailing explosive devices,” and “making false statements to FBI agents.”

At his sentencing on April 1 next year, Mendiver could face up to a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, according to the Eastern District of California Attorney’s Office. The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that approximately 500 pounds of explosives were seized from Mendiver’s residence on June 1, with another 500 pounds of explosives found at the juvenile’s residence. Both homes also contained items used in the creation of the explosives.

Photographs and videos recovered from Mendiver’s Instagram account showed homemade explosives made using titanium salutes, which he would communicate with the juvenile about. In these messages, Mendiver wrote “homemade kills all consumer,” revealing a disturbing mindset behind his actions.

While Mendiver’s court-appointed attorney was not available for comment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen A. Escobar is prosecuting the case. Representatives from Arvin High School redirected inquiries to the Kern High School District’s press office, which was unavailable for comment.

This case highlights the increasingly influential role of social media in illegal activities and the need for authorities to actively monitor and intervene in online platforms where such activities take place. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies and social media platforms is critical in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in dangerous and criminal behavior. The guilty plea from Mendiver will hopefully serve as a deterrent and emphasize the consequences associated with engaging in such activities.