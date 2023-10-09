The Impact of California’s New Internet Regulation Law on Web Services

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 1394, a new law that aims to hold web services accountable for facilitating the commercial sexual exploitation of children. The law, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, imposes rules and liabilities on social media platforms to crack down on child sexual abuse material.

Under AB 1394, web services can be punished if they “knowingly” allow reported material related to child exploitation to remain online. The law also broadens the definition of “aiding or abetting” to include the deployment of features or systems that contribute to minor users falling victim to commercial sexual exploitation. To mitigate risks, services can conduct regular audits of their systems.

The motivation behind the law stems from whistleblower complaints about Facebook’s inadequate response to child abuse on its platform, as well as an article alleging that TikTok Live had become a haven for adults preying on teenage users. Common Sense Media, a child-focused nonprofit, is among the prominent supporters of the new law.

However, like many other online regulations, AB 1394 raises concerns about unintended consequences. There is a risk that platforms may under-enforce rules to avoid knowingly encountering illegal material or over-enforce them and remove innocuous content. Critics have compared the law to the controversial federal law known as FOSTA, which punished web platforms for content advertising sex services.

Tech industry trade associations TechNet and NetChoice have expressed concerns about AB 1394, with NetChoice arguing that it imposes liability in a manner inconsistent with the First Amendment. Despite these concerns, the law has received less attention compared to other recent California internet regulations. Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) sued in September over AB 587, which requires sites to address hate speech, and NetChoice successfully challenged the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act as unconstitutional.

AB 1394 represents California’s ongoing efforts to regulate online platforms, but its implementation may have far-reaching implications on web services, raising questions about free speech protections and the potential difficulties faced platforms in effectively addressing child exploitation while avoiding unintended consequences.

