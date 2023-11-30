California Attorney General Releases Damning Complaint Against Meta Platforms

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has made a significant move publicly releasing a mostly unredacted copy of the federal complaint filed against Meta Platforms, Inc. and its affiliates. Meta Platforms, known for owning popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, has been facing legal challenges and allegations regarding its treatment of children and teens.

The release of the complaint comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused Meta’s Facebook of misleading parents about the safety measures in place for children. Additionally, the FTC proposed stricter regulations on privacy, including a ban on monetizing minors’ data. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly recently denied a motion Meta Platforms to have the court take over the dispute with the FTC, allowing regulators to enforce restrictions on Facebook’s use of data collected from users under the age of 18.

The complaint reveals startling facts about Meta Platforms’ reliance on personal data for revenue. In fact, nearly 98% of its income is generated from the collection and usage of personal data. A study conducted the Pew Research Center found that 62% of teenagers aged 13-17 reported using Instagram, while 17% reported using WhatsApp, indicating the significant number of young users affected Meta Platforms’ practices.

Attorney General Bonta, who co-led the coalition against Meta Platforms, has alleged that the company knowingly developed features on Instagram and Facebook that harmfully engage and addict young users. The unredacted complaint provides additional context for the misconduct that the attorneys general have outlined against Meta Platforms.

Noteworthy revelations from the newly revealed portions of the complaint include Mark Zuckerberg’s personal veto of a proposed policy to ban image filters that simulated the effects of plastic surgery. Despite internal pushback and expert consensus highlighting the harmful effects of such filters, especially on women and girls’ mental health, Zuckerberg opposed the ban.

Furthermore, internal documents contradict public statements made Meta Platforms, indicating that increasing user engagement and “time spent” on the platforms were, in fact, explicit goals for the company. The complaint also suggests that Meta Platforms misrepresented the safety of its social media platforms, while internal data revealed higher rates of user harm.

The complaint underlines that Meta Platforms is well aware of the presence of millions of children under the age of 13 on its platforms, with the unlawful collection of their personal information. This revelation contradicts Mark Zuckerberg’s previous testimony before Congress, where he claimed that Meta Platforms removes children under 13 from its platforms.

Attorney General Bonta reiterated his commitment to pursuing this matter vigorously. The release of the largely unredacted complaint sheds light on the allegations against Meta Platforms and lays the groundwork for further legal action against the company.

