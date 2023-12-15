CPUC Implements New Rule Restricting Solar-Plus-Storage Customers from Exporting Electricity

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has recently issued a ruling that prevents solar-plus-storage customers from exporting electricity to the grid in exchange for a reduction in their utility delivery charges. This decision marks another blow to rooftop solar in California.

Under the previous billing structure, rooftop solar owners were encouraged to install battery storage systems to export excess electricity during peak demand periods. This practice helped minimize the need for inefficient natural gas plants and ensured a stable supply of electricity. However, the new ruling changes the classification of “delivery” and “generation” charges on utility bills, effectively prohibiting customers from offsetting their delivery charges using solar-battery exports.

The CPUC’s series of decisions against rooftop solar has concerned industry experts, who believe the commission is prioritizing the interests of major investor-owned utilities such as Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas and Electric. Last year, the transition to net billing under NEM 3.0 led to an 80% decrease in solar installations and resulted in the loss of nearly 20,000 jobs in the solar industry.

In a separate ruling, the CPUC also reduced the compensation for rooftop solar export in multi-metered accounts, further undermining the value of solar in California. The justification for these cuts was to address the imbalances caused intermittent generation and encourage the adoption of battery energy storage alongside solar. However, this recent ruling contradicts the CPUC’s goals of supporting distributed storage on the grid and is expected to extend the average return on investment of solar-plus-storage systems from four to seven years or more.

Industry analysts estimate that these rulings will have a significant negative impact on the residential and commercial rooftop solar markets. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects a 40% decline in the residential solar market and a 25% decline in the commercial sector. The SEIA, along with the solar and storage industry, is urging state leaders and the CPUC to reconsider their decisions and support California’s clean energy market.

Unfortunately, more challenges may be on the horizon as major investor-owned utilities propose fixed monthly charges for all ratepayers, regardless of their electricity consumption. These charges, averaging $50 to $70 per month, are expected to disproportionately affect those with smaller electric bills.

It remains to be seen whether California’s rooftop solar market will overcome these setbacks and regain its previous momentum, but the solar and storage industry is advocating for a change in direction to preserve the state’s leadership in clean energy.