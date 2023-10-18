Analysts Give Pinterest Mixed Ratings in Recent Quarter

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in the last quarter:

– Bullish: 5

– Slightly bullish: 3

– No change: 10

– Slightly bearish: 0

– Bearish: 0

In the past 30 days, there have been no new ratings. However, one month ago, there were 4 bullish ratings, 1 slightly bullish rating, and 1 no change rating. Two months ago, there were 2 no change ratings, and three months ago, there was 1 bullish rating, 2 slightly bullish ratings, and 6 no change ratings.

According to 18 analysts who have assigned 12-month target prices in the last 3 months, Pinterest has an average target price of $31.73, with a maximum of $38.00 and a minimum of $24.00.

These ratings provide insight into analyst sentiment towards the stock. The higher the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are about the value of the stock, while a higher number of bearish ratings indicates a more negative sentiment.

The current average target price of $31.73 represents a 9.11% increase from the previous average target price of $29.08.

Ratings are assigned analysts or specialists from banking and financial systems who provide updates on specific stocks or sectors (usually on a quarterly basis for each stock). Analysts typically gather information from company conference calls, financial statements, and conversations with key insiders to inform their decisions.

Some analysts also publish predictions on metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance alongside their ratings. However, it is important to note that analysts’ ratings are opinions and should be considered as such.

