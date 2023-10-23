California Nanny Charged with Abusing Infant and Sharing Disturbing Images Online

A California nanny is facing charges for allegedly abusing an 8-month-old baby girl and sharing disturbing images of the victim online at the direction of an individual she met through social media. Michelle Hidalgo, 28, has been accused of molestation and producing child pornography. The incident came to light when a social media company reported the explicit materials being shared on their platform.

Hidalgo, who worked part-time as a nanny for the baby girl’s family, is said to have engaged in conversations with a man who requested increasingly lewd photos of the infant. Court records indicate that the man directed Hidalgo to sexually abuse the child, and she complied documenting the acts.

Upon executing a search warrant at Hidalgo’s residence, authorities discovered equipment used in relation to the case. During questioning, Hidalgo admitted to sharing the images and described it as a “stupid” mistake that she had only done once.

Further investigation into Hidalgo’s online account revealed additional conversations where she discussed engaging in sexual acts with the infant. Although Hidalgo denied molesting the child when initially confronted, evidence found in her iCloud account contradicted her statement.

The victim’s parents hired Hidalgo through Care.com and did not know her prior to her employment. She is currently facing multiple charges, including child molestation, using a minor for sex acts, and production and distribution of child pornography. If convicted, Hidalgo could face up to 60 years in prison. She is currently being held on a bail of $2.7 million.

