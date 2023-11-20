New Look for Calgary Flames’ AHL Affiliate: Introducing the Calgary Wranglers’ Outlaw Jersey

The Calgary Flames’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, recently unveiled their striking new alternate jersey. With a modern twist on the flaming horse logo, the Wranglers’ ‘Outlaw’ jersey promises to captivate fans and ignite team spirit.

In a captivating reveal on social media, the Wranglers introduced their black-based jersey with striking red and yellow accents. The eye-catching centerpiece is a fiery steed logo, reminiscent of the Flames’ black jersey, but with a unique and electrifying design. Black gloves and a black helmet complete the ensemble, exuding a sense of power and intimidation on the ice.

Fans with a keen eye will notice shades of nostalgia in the ‘Outlaw’ jersey. Taking inspiration from the Flames’ iconic ‘Blasty’ jersey worn from 1998 to 2006, the Wranglers pay homage to the past while incorporating their own contemporary flair. The wide, angled red and yellow striping adds a burst of color, setting it apart from the current Flames’ alternate jersey.

Excitement is mounting as the Wranglers gear up to showcase their new threads during 12 games this season. The debut unveiling is set for November 25, when the Wranglers face off against their rivals, the Abbotsford Canucks. Fans can anticipate an electrifying atmosphere as the team takes the ice in their bold, new attire.

Prepare to witness the Calgary Wranglers gallop into the AHL season adorned in their fierce ‘Outlaw’ jersey. Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity as they carve their path to victory with each powerful stride.

—

FAQ:

Q: How many games will the Wranglers be wearing their new ‘Outlaw’ jersey?

A: The Wranglers will be wearing their new ‘Outlaw’ jersey for a total of 12 games this season.

Q: When is the debut of the ‘Outlaw’ jersey?

A: The debut of the ‘Outlaw’ jersey is set for November 25, when the Wranglers face the Abbotsford Canucks.