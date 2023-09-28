Calgary Skyline Mix-Up Sparks NBA Trade Speculation

In a bizarre social media mix-up, a photo featuring the skyline of downtown Calgary, Canada, was mistakenly used to announce a trade between NBA players Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Milwaukee Bucks. The photo, which appeared on X, a sports news source, showed the two players in Bucks uniforms with the Calgary skyline in the background. The Calgary Downtown Association humorously retweeted the post, jokingly welcoming the Bucks players to Calgary.

The photo’s selection may have been due to the symmetrical positioning of the skyscrapers and the basketball stars. According to Heather McRae, spokesperson for the downtown association, the way the buildings were placed between the players was “perfect.” Despite the mix-up, McRae expressed appreciation for showcasing Calgary’s dramatic skyline.

While the mistaken trade announcement generated some buzz, with people discussing the merits of the trade, others pointed out that the photo was misleading. One sports aficionado humorously suggested that the NBA trade involving Calgary should wait until the completion of the new events centre, which will house the NHL Calgary Flames.

Bleacher Report, the online sports news source responsible for the tweet, did not respond to requests for comment. The Calgary Surge basketball team also joined in the fun, tweeting that there was “something in the works,” amplifying the amusement.

