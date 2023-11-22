The Calgary Police Service Faces Criticism for Allegedly Using Aggressive Tactics on Protesters

Calgary’s police force, the Calgary Police Service (CPS), is facing scrutiny after video footage surfaced showing alleged aggressive tactics used on protesters, including a youth and a woman. The footage has sparked outrage and raised concerns about police conduct during demonstrations.

The incident, which occurred following a large demonstration in support of Israelis and Palestinians, involved a smaller group of around 100 protesters who attempted to block a major road. According to police, this posed a safety risk due to the presence of families and young children, as well as heavy vehicular traffic.

In the videos circulating on social media, CPS officers can be seen armed with helmets, batons, and shields, instructing protesters to back up. Some interactions between officers and demonstrators appear to escalate, with pushing and grabbing occurring. One video shows an officer allegedly rushing into the crowd to detain a person who had been pushed back police. Onlookers can be heard pleading for the person’s release, expressing concern that they are just a child.

CPS officials have defended their actions, stating that their officers were attempting to create safe spaces within the crowd removing individuals who posed a potential risk. However, critics argue that the use of force was excessive and could have been de-escalated through alternative means.

Amidst the controversy, questions were also raised about the treatment of a woman wearing a hijab, a religious head covering worn many Muslim women. The woman’s hijab became displaced during her arrest, but CPS quickly rectified the situation and stated that they are culturally aware of the significance of the hijab. However, some have raised concerns about the initial displacement and the overall handling of the situation.

Advocacy groups like Justice for Palestinians have called for a comprehensive review of the police’s actions and have urged individuals with video evidence to come forward. The incident has reignited discussions about the delicate balance between maintaining public order and respecting the rights of demonstrators.

FAQ

1. What happened during the protest in Calgary?

A group of protesters attempted to block a major road after a larger demonstration in support of Israelis and Palestinians. Police officers were involved in interactions with the protesters, which escalated tensions.

2. Why is CPS facing criticism?

Video footage circulated on social media showing alleged aggressive tactics used CPS officers, including the dragging and punching of a youth. Critics argue that the use of force was excessive.

3. How did CPS respond to the criticism?

CPS officials defended their actions, stating that officers were creating safe spaces within the crowd. They also emphasized their cultural sensitivity when dealing with individuals, such as a woman wearing a hijab.

4. What are advocacy groups calling for?

Advocacy groups like Justice for Palestinians are calling for a comprehensive review of the police’s actions and urging individuals with video evidence to come forward.

5. What discussions has this incident sparked?

The incident has reignited discussions about the balance between maintaining public order and respecting the rights of demonstrators. It has also raised questions about police conduct and the handling of protests.