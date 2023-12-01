Calgary Man Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charge in Connection to Planned Attack on Gay Pride Events

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after planning to carry out a violent attack on gay people participating in local pride events. The defendant, Zakarya Hussein, 20, admitted to facilitating terrorist activity in a plea made before Justice Harry Van Harten in the Alberta Court of Justice.

According to the agreed statement of facts presented prosecutor Kent Brown, from March to June of this year, Hussein posted alarming content on various messaging and social media platforms, including Telegram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Investigators discovered an ISIS flag and a handwritten notebook containing instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device when they searched Hussein’s residence in mid-June.

One particular Snapchat post Hussein referenced his upcoming mission coinciding with pride month. It included mentions of explosive devices that matched the instructions found in his bedroom. Additionally, Hussein’s search history revealed inquiries about “Gay pride month,” “pride month Calgary,” “the killing of gay persons,” and “suicide attacks.” The ASG stated that a video shared Hussein in a group chat contained extremist interpretations that encouraged violence against gay men.

Further evidence indicated that Hussein posted multiple ISIS recruitment videos showing mass executions and beheadings. He engaged in conversations with other users on social media, where he discussed being a member of ISIS or expressing a desire to travel to Iraq or Syria for warfare. However, the ASG stated that Hussein would later claim he was joking at the conclusion of these conversations.

Amidst the investigation, it was revealed that Hussein received automated messages from the United Conservative Party, to which he responded with threats of a terrorist attack. He also instructed his group chat members to delete any references to ISIS after one of them was visited the police.

In connection to this case, two youths were charged as part of the same national security investigation. They are scheduled for terrorism peace bond hearings, which indicate that there are reasonable grounds to fear their potential involvement in a terrorism offense.

As the sentencing arguments are pending, defense lawyer Alain Hepner has requested a risk assessment report to be completed before Justice Van Harten proceeds early next year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What did Zakarya Hussein admit to?

Zakarya Hussein admitted to facilitating terrorist activity in relation to planning a violent attack on gay individuals participating in local pride events.

What evidence was found against Hussein?

Investigators found an ISIS flag, a notebook containing instructions on making an improvised explosive device, and alarming content posted on various messaging and social media platforms.

How did Hussein engage with others regarding ISIS?

Hussein shared ISIS recruitment videos, engaged in conversations on social media discussing his affiliation with ISIS or desire to participate in warfare, and later claimed he was joking at the end of these interactions.

What actions did Hussein take in response to messages from the United Conservative Party?

Hussein responded to automated messages from the United Conservative Party with threats of a terrorist attack targeted at them.