Man Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charge After Sharing Extremist Content Online

A 20-year-old man named Zakarya Rida Hussein has entered a guilty plea after being charged with facilitating terrorist activity and participating in an activity of a terrorist group. Hussein admitted to sharing recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on TikTok, as well as writing out instructions on how to make a bomb. In addition, he posted a message on Snapchat stating that his mission would begin during Pride month.

During the court appearance, Hussein’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, confirmed his client’s guilty plea to one count of facilitating terrorist activity. A statement of facts presented federal Crown prosecutor Kent Brown revealed that Hussein was apprehended at his residence the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service.

The search of Hussein’s home and vehicle led to the discovery of alarming items, including a notebook containing step-by-step instructions for an improvised explosive device, an Islamic State group flag, various electronics, a collapsible baton, knives, and imitation brass knuckles. In a subsequent interview, Hussein confessed to owning social media accounts on TikTok and Snapchat, as well as admitting to writing the instructions found in his bedroom.

The statement of facts also highlighted Hussein’s active involvement in promoting terrorist activities. It outlined how he shared an Islamic State group recruitment video on TikTok, which not only received positive comments from other users but also shared an extended version of the video in a group chat. Moreover, Hussein was known to send Snapchat messages indicating his intent to carry out his mission, specifically mentioning explosive devices that corresponded to those described in his handwritten instructions.

Furthermore, the document mentioned that Hussein disseminated a video to a chat group that contained extremist views encouraging violence against the LGBTQ+ community. It was revealed that he had previously made threats against the United Conservative Party through automated text messages and replied with intentions of conducting a terrorist attack.

Hussein’s case serves as a reminder of the significant role that online platforms can play in promoting and facilitating extremist ideologies. It highlights the importance of increased vigilance in monitoring and reporting such content to ensure the safety and security of individuals and communities.

