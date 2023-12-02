An Individual Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charges After Sharing Extremist Content on Social Media

A man named Zakarya Rida Hussein has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting to sharing recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on TikTok, as well as writing out instructions on how to make a bomb and making concerning posts on Snapchat. The 20-year-old was charged in June with facilitating terrorist activity and participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

During a court appearance via video, Hussein’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, entered a guilty plea on his behalf to one count of facilitating terrorist activity. The agreed statement of facts, read federal Crown prosecutor Kent Brown, revealed that Hussein was arrested at his home in June after a search warrant uncovered items related to his activities, including a notebook with bomb-making instructions, an Islamic State group flag, weapons, and electronics.

Hussein admitted to owning social media accounts, including on TikTok and Snapchat, and confessed to writing the instructions found in his bedroom. The statement also mentioned that he knowingly facilitated terrorist activity sharing a recruitment video on TikTok, which garnered comments expressing support and praise for extremist ideologies. Additionally, he posted a Snapchat message indicating that his mission would begin during Pride month.

His social media activity extended beyond recruitment videos, as he shared violent content such as mass executions and beheadings. The statement also mentioned his involvement in extremist chat groups on Telegram, where he would promote and exchange extremist videos.

Hussein’s case sheds light on the concerning misuse of social media platforms in spreading extremist ideologies and influencing vulnerable individuals. It serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in identifying and addressing such activities in order to maintain a safe and secure online environment.

