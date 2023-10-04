Memorial Service for Calgary Flames’ Chris Snow to be Held Next Thursday

A memorial service for Chris Snow, the vice-president of data/analytics and assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames, is scheduled to take place on October 12th. Snow passed away on September 30th at the age of 42 after a long battle with ALS, a progressive nervous system disease that affects brain cells and the spinal cord.

Snow’s wife, Kelsie, took to social media on September 27th to share the devastating news that he had gone into cardiac arrest, resulting in a catastrophic brain injury from which he would not recover. She described the pain of losing him as “untenable” and urged others to cherish their loved ones.

The memorial service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Community and will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, the Flames have requested donations to ALS research. Messages of support for Kelsie and their children, Cohen and Willa, can be sent via email.

In a touching gesture, Kelsie also revealed that her husband’s kidneys, liver, and lungs were donated, offering the gift of life to four individuals.

The passing of Chris Snow is a reminder of the impact ALS can have on individuals and their loved ones. It highlights the importance of ongoing research and support for those affected this debilitating disease.

