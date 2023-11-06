New Research Shows Increasing Solar Activity Leading to More Visible Northern Lights

Locals in Calgary and surrounding areas were treated to a breathtaking display of the northern lights last night, marking another event in a series of sightings throughout the year. This recent spectacle has left many awestruck, with social media platforms flooded with photos and videos capturing the phenomenon.

Renowned Calgary photographer Matt Melnyk, who captured stunning images of the display in Carstairs, just north of the city, described it as one of the best shows he had ever witnessed. Clear skies allowed for an uninterrupted view of the ethereal lights that painted the night sky.

Researchers had previously predicted that increasing solar activity would enhance the visibility of the aurora borealis in the coming years. And their predictions seem to be coming true.

The recent display was caused two coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These enormous bubbles of coronal plasma, propelled intense magnetic field lines, were ejected from the sun. The strong G3 geomagnetic storm triggered these CMEs sparked the stunning visual spectacle.

Previously, Calgary had witnessed the northern lights during G4 storms, which are stronger and rarer than G3 storms. These storms, similar to hurricanes, are evaluated on a five-point scale. The higher the storm intensity, the greater the chances of witnessing the northern lights in areas like Calgary. Weaker storms, such as G1 and G2, are often limited to more northern regions.

In addition to their mesmerizing beauty, G4 storms also have the potential to cause voltage control problems, radio blackouts, and disruptions to GPS satellites.

Scientists confirm that we are approaching peak solar maximum, a period when the sun is most active and releases a large number of sunspots. These charged particles clash with Earth’s magnetic field, creating the stunning auroras. The expectation of an increased number of sunspots in the near future brings good news for aurora enthusiasts.

Excitement continues to grow as more people eagerly await future opportunities to witness the captivating dance of the northern lights.

FAQ:

Q: What are coronal mass ejections (CMEs)?

A: Coronal mass ejections are massive bursts of plasma from the sun’s corona that are propelled intense magnetic field lines.

Q: How are solar storms evaluated?

A: Solar storms, similar to hurricanes, are evaluated on a five-point scale, with higher intensities resulting in a greater likelihood of visible northern lights.

Q: What is peak solar maximum?

A: Peak solar maximum is the period when the sun is most active and releases a high number of sunspots, increasing the chances of aurora sightings.