Advocating for Agriculture: Tips for Farmers Looking to Share Their Stories

In today’s digital age, more and more farmers are taking to social media to advocate for agriculture. Through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, farmers are sharing their experiences, showcasing their practices, and bridging the gap between consumers and the agricultural industry. Dr. Marissa Hake, a veterinarian and advocate for animal welfare and sustainability, offers valuable tips for farmers who want to share their farm life stories with a wider audience.

First and foremost, Dr. Hake emphasizes the importance of making the connection personal. Sharing aspects of your life beyond the farm allows others to get to know you better and build trust. Quality images and videos are essential in catching the attention of viewers in a matter of seconds. One doesn’t need a massive following to have an impact; advocating starts within your local community.

Dr. Hake advises farmers to choose the platforms that resonate with them the most, rather than trying to be present on all social media channels. It’s crucial to remember that the goal is to build consumer confidence in agriculture, rather than seeking validation from other farmers.

Katie Dotterer, also known as AgvoKate, has been advocating for agriculture for decades. With a background in dairy farming, Dotterer emphasizes the importance of authenticity in sharing farm stories. Each farmer has a unique perspective and style of farming, and that individuality should shine through in their storytelling. Dotterer suggests connecting with people who share common values, such as family and food, as a starting point for engaging with others.

Dotterer also advises farmers not to engage with negativity online, as it can detract from the positive message they are trying to convey. Instead, focus on building meaningful connections and fostering a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

For farmers looking for more guidance on developing a social media strategy, Penn State Dairy Extension offers a comprehensive guide to help ag entrepreneurs navigate the digital landscape.

Advocating for agriculture through social media has become a powerful tool for farmers to share their stories, educate consumers, and build trust in the industry. By employing these tips from Dr. Hake and Katie Dotterer, farmers can make a meaningful impact and help shape the narrative surrounding modern agriculture.

Source:

– Dr. Marissa Hake, Director of Animal Welfare and Sustainable Farming for fairlife

– Katie Dotterer (AgvoKate), advocate for agriculture and dairy farming

Penn State Dairy Extension. “A Guide to Developing a Social Media Strategy for Ag Entrepreneurs.” (psu.edu)