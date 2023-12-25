Chicago Bears Eyeing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL regular season is reaching its end, which means some fanbases are already setting their sights on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. According to data scientist Stephen Oh from SportsLine, the Chicago Bears have a staggering 95.7% chance of securing the coveted No. 1 overall pick. This favorable position is thanks to an offseason trade that landed them the 2024 first-round pick from the struggling Carolina Panthers, who currently hold the worst record in the league at 2-13. This trade puts the Bears in a unique position as they are likely to pick first in consecutive seasons.

With the top selection in their hands, the Bears’ general manager, Ryan Poles, now faces a crucial decision. Will he choose to capitalize on the valuable pick and trade it to the highest bidder, or will he opt to select a quarterback to potentially replace the promising Justin Fields? A notable candidate in this draft class is Caleb Williams, a talented quarterback from the University of Southern California (USC). The debate among Bears fans has already begun, with some passionately advocating for Williams to be their franchise’s future, while others suggest alternative options.

Recently, a Chicago sports fan posted on social media suggesting that the Bears should draft Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. while keeping Fields as their quarterback. Interestingly, Williams, the USC signal-caller, was tagged in the post and even “liked” it. While some may interpret this as a sign that Williams is against the idea of being drafted the Bears, it is important not to jump to conclusions. It is possible that Williams is simply keeping track of the reactions of Bears fans who may doubt his ability or prefer another player like Harrison Jr.

Despite facing some challenges during the 2023 season, including a dip in performance compared to his stellar previous year, Williams remains an impressive quarterback. He won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2022 and was a Unanimous All-American. In the most recent season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, while leading the Trojans to a 7-5 overall record.

At present, all three of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts project Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft; however, not all of them predict that he will land with the Bears. The upcoming draft promises to be an intriguing one for Chicago football fans, as they eagerly await the outcome of this high-stakes decision.