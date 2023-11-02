Calder Valley Parliamentary Candidate Selection Results Announced

The Calder Valley Parliamentary candidate selection process for the upcoming General Election has reached a key milestone, with the announcement of the longlisted candidates. Among the three senior Calderdale councillors vying for the Labour nomination, Coun Scott Patient’s name was notably missing from the list.

Coun Patient, who currently serves as Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel, and Housing, expressed his disappointment and frustration on social media. Although he acknowledged the privilege of working alongside his party colleagues, he regretted not having the opportunity to present his case to the local Labour membership.

The councillor also raised concerns about the selection process, emphasizing that several highly qualified local female candidates were overlooked. While disheartened the outcome, Coun Patient pledged to remain actively engaged in the party, championing social and climate justice and advocating for marginalized communities.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn and Coun Adam Wilkinson, both fellow members of the Calderdale Council Cabinet, are also in the running for the Labour nomination. Coun Fenton-Glynn confirmed his inclusion on the longlist and expressed his respect for Coun Patient’s dignified statement. He assured that Coun Patient’s contributions to the community, the council, and the party would undoubtedly continue.

On the other hand, Coun Wilkinson did not disclose his longlist status but shared his disappointment with the lack of diversity in the candidate selection process. He stressed the importance of empowering party members in the decision-making process and expressed his commitment to collaborating with Coun Patient on council matters.

The Calder Valley seat, currently held Conservative Craig Whittaker since 2010, will see a new candidate represent the Conservative party in the upcoming General Election. Vanessa Lee has been selected as their candidate, aiming to retain the seat for the party.

