Lamborghini Iron Lynx Sets Fastest Time at IMSA Test in Daytona

The Lamborghini Iron Lynx team made an impressive start at the IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona International Speedway, with driver Andrea Caldarelli setting the fastest time in the brand-new Lamborghini SC63. Caldarelli topped the time charts with a best lap time of 1:35.027 in Wednesday’s session, outpacing the competition over four-tenths of a second.

This marked the first outing for the Ligier-chassied LMDh car on the high banks of Daytona and its first run on U.S. soil. Caldarelli expressed satisfaction with the car’s performance, stating that it felt similar to the European tests but was a new experience in terms of high-speed tracks.

Caldarelli also admitted that the team was unsure of what to expect at Daytona due to its unique oval/road course layout. However, the positive performance demonstrated that the car was competitive and had great drivability. The team had a delayed start in the morning session due to some issues but managed to make up for it in the afternoon.

Team principal Andrea Piccini echoed Caldarelli’s positive comments, noting that the car showed promising progress throughout the day. Despite the team’s absence from the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Piccini expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming races in the IMSA Endurance Cup and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Although the team faced a setback with a left-rear puncture towards the end of the afternoon session, no significant damage was sustained, allowing the car to return to the track for a final stint.

Overall, the Lamborghini Iron Lynx team’s performance at the IMSA test showcased their competitiveness in the new Lamborghini SC63. With upcoming races on the horizon, the team is looking forward to continuing their success and making their mark in the world of endurance racing.