New Article: Understanding the Value of Music Streaming: Exploring the Billboard Royalty Calculator

Have you ever wondered how much artists and creators actually earn from music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music? Well, wonder no more. Billboard, in its commitment to serve the music industry and its creators, has introduced a royalty calculator that provides insights into the royalties generated from streaming.

Developed renowned legal and consulting firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, the royalty calculator is a valuable tool based on comprehensive U.S. data collected from direct source payers. This innovative solution aims to empower artists with knowledge quantifying the value of each individual stream.

Now, instead of remaining in the dark, artists can gain a deeper understanding of the value of their work. According to Jordan Bromley, the entertainment group leader at Manett, “Knowledge is power, data is paramount, and simple answers and insights are now available for all. This offering is just one of many coming to help every creator and rights holder understand the true value of what they own.”

Using the royalty calculator is a breeze. Simply enter the number of streams for a specific song or album, and the app will instantly provide you with:

1. The total payout for the given number of streams.

2. The sound recording payout to the copyright owner.

3. Mechanical royalties paid to the music publisher, who then distributes the funds to the songwriter.

4. Performance royalties paid to performance rights organizations (PROs) like ASCAP, BMI, GMR, and SESAC, who subsequently pay the songwriters and publishers.

It’s essential to note that the calculated amount represents a blended rate from the various tiers offered each streaming service. For instance, Spotify’s payout rate includes contributions from its paid tier, ad-supported tier, and other tiers. Similarly, Apple Music’s rate consists of a blend of its different tiers.

The generated payout figures take into account the subscriber fees collected Spotify and Apple Music each month, as well as the number of plays. As the music streaming landscape can fluctuate, the royalty calculator is updated monthly, albeit with a three-month lag due to the availability of service information.

While Apple Music seemingly offers higher per play rates compared to Spotify, the latter platform’s larger subscriber base resulted in a higher collective payout to U.S. labels and publishers in the first half of 2023. Specifically, Spotify paid $1.84 billion, whereas Apple Music paid $1.68 billion during this period.

Understanding the true value of music streaming is now within reach. Discover the potential earnings from your streams and gain a clearer perspective on your music’s worth with the Billboard royalty calculator.

FAQ

1. Can I use the royalty calculator for international streaming data?

The royalty calculator currently focuses on U.S. data. However, it can give you valuable insights into the royalties generated from streaming within the United States.

2. Is the royalty calculator limited to Spotify and Apple Music?

Yes, the calculator is designed specifically for Spotify and Apple Music. These two platforms represent a significant portion of the music streaming market, making the calculator relevant to a wide range of artists and creators.

3. How frequently is the royalty calculator updated?

The royalty calculator is updated on a monthly basis, but there is usually a three-month lag due to the availability of service information. This ensures that the calculated payouts are as accurate as possible.

4. Are the payout rates from the royalty calculator conclusive?

The payout rates provided the royalty calculator are based on analysis and data collected industry sources. While they offer valuable insights, it’s important to remember that various factors can influence actual earnings. The calculator serves as a helpful tool for estimation rather than providing definitive numbers.