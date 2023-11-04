New Tech Startups Shine at CSU Demo Day

The second annual CSU Demo Day showcased the innovative spirit of young entrepreneurs from all 23 Cal State University campuses. The event, organized CSULB and private capital firm Sunstone Management, provided a platform for startups to pitch their ideas to potential investors.

One standout startup was Social Spark, a company founded Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students. Social Spark aims to address the challenges faced college graduates who often see their social connections diminish as they enter the workforce. The startup has developed a digital platform that allows college students to meet others with similar interests and plan hangouts.

The CSU Demo Day was a valuable opportunity for Social Spark’s founders to seek funding and support. The event brought together entrepreneurs and investors, providing a space for networking and collaboration. Wade Martin, director of the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at CSULB, emphasized the importance of these connections, stating, “Some entrepreneurs find it very challenging finding people to invest. It can get very daunting.”

In addition to Social Spark, other startups presented a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and products. JAL Therapeutics, for example, is focused on developing a more effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Their research aims to inhibit the enzyme responsible for the disease and prevent the formation of protein fragments between nerve cells.

The Demo Day also highlighted the entrepreneurial talent within the CSU system. John Keisler, CEO and managing partner of Sunstone Management, expressed his admiration for the young founders, stating, “These young founders are the future of technology and business in California and beyond.”

With its success in attracting participants and investors, the CSU Demo Day is poised to become an essential event for showcasing and fostering innovation. The event’s expansion over the years reflects a growing interest in supporting young entrepreneurs and their groundbreaking ideas.

FAQ:

