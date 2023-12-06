Support for Palestine and Human Rights: A Call for Genuine Solidarity

In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack Hamas against Israeli civilians, the debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified. While some have defended the indiscriminate retaliation the Israeli government, others have condemned it as a violation of human rights. In the midst of this discourse, it is essential to acknowledge that the oppression of the Palestinian people predates this horrific incident.

However, what is particularly disheartening is how certain individuals, including influential figures such as Julianna Margulies, have been quick to dismiss and even berate those expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Margulies, in a recent podcast, went so far as to belittle and threaten those who identify as LGBTQ+ or Black for standing in solidarity with Palestinians.

It is deeply troubling to witness the casualness with which individuals in comfortable positions of privilege in Western countries readily endorse the suffering inflicted upon innocent Palestinians. The simultaneous violence and the nonchalant responses to it are equally shocking.

This problem is not confined to right-wing voices; it permeates mainstream society, exemplified Margulies’ comments. It stems from a flawed understanding of solidarity, one that is conditioned on personal convenience or a transactional mentality. It assumes that support for others should be contingent on reciprocity, and it reflects an individualistic and hyper-capitalistic worldview.

When solidarity is viewed as a calculated investment, readily withdrawn at the slightest inconvenience, it is no surprise that people find it perplexing when marginalized groups, such as LGBTQ+ individuals, Black communities, or women, show concern for the plight of those facing discrimination and oppression in other parts of the world.

However, the notion of human rights is not a competition or a selective endeavor. It applies universally to all individuals, regardless of their background or identity. This is the principle adopted internationally organizations like the UN.

Moreover, it is crucial to recognize the existence of LGBTQ+ Palestinians, as well as the small population of Black Palestinians, who face immediate threats to their lives due to the actions of the Israeli government. These marginalized groups, often confronting intersecting forms of oppression, deserve our unwavering support and solidarity.

Labeling opposition to the policies of the Israeli government as antisemitism neglects the voices of Jewish individuals, including those who are Black, LGBTQ+, or women, who are speaking out against these actions. Within Israel itself, there are vocal critics of the government who are often disregarded those who lack a deep understanding of the situation.

Supporting Palestine and advocating for human rights should not be conditional or based on perceived reciprocal support. It should be guided the recognition that human rights belong to everyone, and our commitment to justice should transcend personal gain or convenience. Together, we can aspire to build a better world rooted in genuine solidarity and compassion.