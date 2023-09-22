WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Web Servers Experiencing Connectivity Issues

There are currently connectivity issues with the web servers of popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. This problem seems to be impacting only the web versions of these applications, while the mobile apps appear to be functioning normally.

As one of the largest technology companies in the world, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, must cater to the needs of millions of users worldwide at all times. Therefore, occasional outages and other errors that cause the apps to malfunction are to be expected. Today, it seems that all three of these platforms are experiencing technical difficulties.

What’s unusual about this situation is that the problem appears to be limited to the web versions of the apps, while the mobile apps, which are typically more widely used, are unaffected. This issue has been reported on Down Detector, a reliable tool that tracks website outages and other disruptions. Users have reported interference in the past 24 hours, but Meta, owned Mark Zuckerberg, has yet to provide any information regarding the cause or resolution of the problem.

It is worth noting that just a few days ago, Instagram experienced a brief outage that affected content loading. The company was able to quickly resolve the issue.

For further updates on this matter, users are advised to stay tuned for announcements from Meta. As of now, the exact cause of the connectivity issues and the estimated time of resolution are yet to be determined.

